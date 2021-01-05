STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thwaha was at worksite when HC order came

Thwaha’s family members were shocked to hear about the HC order and were initially reluctant to speak to the media.

Published: 05th January 2021 05:44 AM

Thwaha Fasal being brought to the NIA Court in Kochi on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Thwaha Fasal, 22, was at a construction worksite in Malappuram on Monday afternoon when the High Court pronounced the order setting aside his bail in the Patheerankavu Maoist case. He had been going for daily wage work to support his family since his release on bail last September.

Thwaha’s family members were shocked to hear about the HC order and were initially reluctant to speak to the media.  Later, Thwaha’s brother Ijas Fasal told TNIE that they were yet to come to terms with the order. “We could not decide on what to do next as the entire family was in shock. I could not talk to our advocate as he was busy. We will meet him soon to decide on the next course of action,” said Ijas.

It is learnt that Thwaha will soon surrender in the trial court in Kochi. Alan Shuhaib’s relatives were also reluctant to respond. It was in September 2020 the NIA court had granted conditional bail to Alan and Thwaha.

