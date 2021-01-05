Viyyur jail superintendent fails to file report, summoned

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Conducting trial in the actor abduction case, the Additional Special Sessions Court on Monday directed the superintendent of Viyyur Central Jail to appear before it on Friday. The court issued a notice to that effect after the superintendent failed to file a report on the release of an accused-turned-approver Vipin Lal, a key witness, in 2018.

While considering the case, the investigation officer submitted that the procedure for appointing a new special public prosecutor (SPP) is in the final stage. As per section 306 of CrPC, a person who has turned approver while in judicial custody has to remain in jail till the trial is completed. The court found that there are no records with it about granting bail to Vipin after he was made approver while in judicial custody.

Last week, the Viyyur Jail superintendent filed a report stating that Vipin was released in September 2018 after receiving bail in a case registered at the Infopark police station. However, the report remained mute about the bail granted to him in the actor abduction case. The court sought another report, before Monday, on how he was released in the actor abduction case. The court also enquired about the appointment of a new SPP after finding that there was no representation for the prosecution side. The investigation officer informed the court that a government order stating the appointment of the SPP is awaited.

The court asked the public prosecutor to speed up the procedure as the trial has been halted for the past three months, with hardly a month left for the deadline set by the apex court to complete the trial. The court posted the case for hearing on Friday. After the HC dismissed a prosecution demand to change the trial court, the SPP submitted his resignation. There are reports that former CBI prosecutor Anil Kumar has been appointed as SPP.