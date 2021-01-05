STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Viyyur jail superintendent fails to file report, summoned

Conducting trial in the actor abduction case, the Additional Special Sessions Court on Monday directed the superintendent of Viyyur Central Jail to appear before it on Friday.

Published: 05th January 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

(Express Illustrations)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Conducting trial in the actor abduction case, the Additional Special Sessions Court on Monday directed the superintendent of Viyyur Central Jail to appear before it on Friday. The court issued a notice to that effect after the superintendent failed to file a report on the release of an accused-turned-approver Vipin Lal, a key witness, in 2018.

While considering the case, the investigation officer submitted that the procedure for appointing a new special public prosecutor (SPP) is in the final stage. As per section 306 of CrPC, a person who has turned approver while in judicial custody has to remain in jail till the trial is completed. The court found that there are no records with it about granting bail to Vipin after he was made approver while in judicial custody.

Last week, the Viyyur Jail superintendent filed a report stating that Vipin was released in September 2018 after receiving bail in a case registered at the Infopark police station. However, the report remained mute about the bail granted to him in the actor abduction case. The court sought another report, before Monday, on how he was released in the actor abduction case. The court also enquired about the appointment of a new SPP after finding that there was no representation for the prosecution side. The investigation officer informed the court that a government order stating the appointment of the SPP is awaited.

The court asked the public prosecutor to speed up the procedure as the trial has been halted for the past three months, with hardly a month left for the deadline set by the apex court to complete the trial. The court posted the case for hearing on Friday. After the HC dismissed a prosecution demand to change the trial court, the SPP submitted his resignation. There are reports that former CBI prosecutor Anil Kumar has been appointed as SPP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp