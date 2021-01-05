Youth Congress wants 90% representation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state unit of the Youth Congress has come up with a two-page resolution demanding that 90 per cent representation be given to them in the assembly elections. At the valedictory function of the two-day state committee held at Malampuzha in Palakkad, the resolution also stated that only 10 per cent representation should be earmarked for senior leaders.

“Except for a few senior leaders, the rest who have contested more than four elections should be barred from contesting again. Permanent losers shouldn’t be allowed party tickets. The BJP and the CPM should be targeted equally in the assembly elections in which the Congress should wrest the Nemom seat from the BJP,” said the YC resolution.

The YC workers also slammed their own leadership citing their work had become dull over the past several months when they should have politically attacked the LDF overnment’s corrupt practices. Some leaders lamented that the organisation had shrunk into a group of youngsters which did nothing for its growth.

As complaints arose, the state YC leadership decided to form unit committees. Though such committees had been there before, they lacked teeth. Now, YC state president Shafi Parambil, MLA, and vice-president K S Sabarinadhan, MLA, have mooted identity cards for all unit presidents.