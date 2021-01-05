STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Youth Congress wants 90% representation

The state unit of the Youth Congress has come up with a two-page resolution demanding that 90 per cent representation be given to them in the assembly elections.

Published: 05th January 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state unit of the Youth Congress has come up with a two-page resolution demanding that 90 per cent representation be given to them in the assembly elections. At the valedictory function of the two-day state committee held at Malampuzha in Palakkad, the resolution also stated that only 10 per cent representation should be earmarked for senior leaders.

“Except for a few senior leaders, the rest who have contested more than four elections should be barred from contesting again. Permanent losers shouldn’t be allowed party tickets. The BJP and the CPM should be targeted equally in the assembly elections in which the Congress should wrest the Nemom seat from the BJP,” said the YC resolution.

The YC workers also slammed their own leadership citing their work had become dull over the past several months when they should have politically attacked the LDF overnment’s corrupt practices. Some leaders lamented that the organisation had shrunk into a group of youngsters which did nothing for its growth. 

As complaints arose, the state YC leadership decided to form unit committees. Though such committees had been there before, they lacked teeth. Now, YC state president Shafi Parambil, MLA, and vice-president K S Sabarinadhan, MLA, have mooted identity cards for all unit presidents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp