STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

113 wild elephants died in Kerala forests last year, 11 deaths unnatural

District-wise, Wayanad reported the highest casualties of wild jumbos — 19.

Published: 06th January 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

A trench being dug to save the elephant which fell into an abandoned well at Thenmala at Aanakkampoyil in Kozhikode on January 1 | T P Sooraj

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: While 90.3% of elephant deaths were attributed to natural causes like disease, accidents, predation and infighting, 11 jumbos lost their lives because of human intervention. The main reasons are hunting, chewing explosives, electrocution and poisoning

Data with the Kerala forest and wildlife department shows that 113 wild elephants died in the state in 2020. While a vast majority (90.3 per cent) of elephant deaths were attributed to natural causes like disease, accidents, predation and infighting, 11 jumbos lost their lives because of human intervention.

The principal reasons are hunting, chewing explosives, electrocution and poisoning. According to BN Anjan Kumar, conservator of forests (CF) and technical assistant to the chief wildlife warden, the overall figures are not too worrying but the numbers can be misleading in terms of the extent of human intervention.

“The number of unnatural deaths exceeding 30 per cent of the total deaths would be a cause for grave concern. In that sense, the current figure is not worrisome. At the same time, a natural elephant death doesn’t mean there is no human intervention, but only that there is no direct human intervention,” Kumar said.The lack of a scientific parameter is a huge hindrance in analysing conclusively the numbers relating to elephant deaths, he said.

“We compare the number of deaths with the population of wild elephants and arrive at a general conclusion,” the officer said. Among the deaths that happened last year, the most poignant and sensational was that of a 15-year-old pregnant elephant which accidentally chewed on an explosive-laden snare and died standing in water under the Mannarkad division on May 27. 

A total of 5,706 wild elephants
According to the 2018 census, the wild elephant population in the state is 5,706. And the number of wild elephant deaths in the past decade (2009-10 to 2018-19) stood at 849. In 2020, natural accidents (39) topped the list of causes for elephant deaths. Experts say jumbos getting washed away during floods and falling from huge rocks may have contributed to the high number of accident deaths. Significantly, only a single case of hunting was identified last year. That incident happened in the Malayattoor division on November 15 when a male elephant was killed. Poisoning also caused a death, in the Konni division on July 7.

District-wise, Wayanad reported the highest casualties of wild jumbos — 19.“The life expectancy of captive elephants in Kerala is 70 to 80 years whereas that of wild elephants is only 60 years,” said Anjan Kumar. Forest veterinary surgeon Dr Arun Zachariah said a mortality rate of 10 to 15 per cent, in proportion to the elephant population, is normal. 

“But all these surveys are not accurate data but estimates. For instance, we can’t get the exact number of wild elephants in Wayanad as they keep moving across the Tamil Nadu-Kerala-Karnataka corridor. Over the years, hunting and poaching have come down significantly. But to get a comprehensive picture, a single year’s data is not enough,” he observed. Dr P S Easa, former director of Kerala Forest Research Institute, too felt that 113 deaths is not a worrying number. “The spread of any disease causing death would be alarming,” he pointed out.

Three deaths in January
The new year has already seen three elephant deaths in the state, all happening on January 3. The jumbo rescued from an abandoned well at Aanakkampoyil in Kozhikode died after being released in the forest while a calf was found dead in the Kurichiyad range in Wayanad and another died of electrocution in the Karularyi forest in Malappuram.

Forest division-wise deaths

Wayanad    19
Malayattoor    18 
Nilambur    15
Ranni    10 
Vazhachal    9
Periyar East    6 
Periyar West    4
Mannarkkad    4

Cause of death

Accidents    39 
Disease    20
Natural causes    17 
Predation    13
Infighting    12 
Explosives    4
Electrocution    3 
Hunting    1
Poisoning    1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wild elephants death
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp