15-year-old dies after falling from ninth-floor flat in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: A 15-year-old boy fell to death from an apartment in Kozhikode in the early hours of Tuesday. Bryan Mathew, son of Shiju Mathew, a resident of HiLIT E Residency, fell from the family’s ninth-floor flat at 12.03am on Tuesday. Pantheerankavu police filed case of unnatural death. “The boy and family had attended a party on Monday night.

They came home after the party and were sleeping while the tragedy happened. Bryan and his younger brother were sleeping in the same room. Bryan fell through the sliding window of his room. We suspect it is a case of suicide. However, we haven’t found any suicide note yet. We are gathering more details,” said a police officer at the Pantheerankavu police station.

When the security guard and others saw the boy lying on the ground, they informed the parents and rushed him to the hospital, but he could not be saved. The police completed the inquest procedures and shi f t ed the body t o Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination. Bryan was a class 9 student of Sadhbhavana World School in Palazhi.