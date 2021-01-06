A boost for Petronet LNG, FACT

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The commissioning of the GAIL gas pipeline will not only ensure steady supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) but also help users such as public sector FACT to run in full capacity and thereby improve the margins.“When the first phase of the pipeline project was commissioned in 2013, we were able to get the natural gas from the Kochi LNG Terminal to our plants (at Udyogamandal. However, after three months we stopped the consumption as the gas price was very high at $17 per million British thermal units (mmbtu),” said a senior official at FACT.

The Phase-I of the Gail project comprised around 41- km pipeline to transport gas from Kochi LNG Terminal to the consumers in and around Kochi city, including industrial units such as the public sector FACT. In Phase-I, 35 lakh cubic metre (3.5 MMSCMD) of gas was supplied to various consumers in and around Kochi city.

The official said that, with gas prices coming down to $7 per mmbtu, FACT is now in a better position to utilise the steady supply of gas from the GAIL pipeline. “Gas price is directly linked to crude prices. After the crash of crude prices, natural gas prices have also come down,” he said.An agreement was signed with LNG Petronet to ensure the supply of the natural gas at $7 per mmptu, which is valid till March 31, 2021. “If we are able to sign another contract with Petronet LNG Ltd at the same prices ($7 per mmbtu) for another year, we will go for it,” the official said.

Another positive will be drastic reduction in air pollution. The FACT official said the PSU could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 20 per cent due to the use of the natural gas as feedstock. The GAIL pipeline will also help Petronet LNG at Puthuvype to function at higher capacity.

The company’s jetty facility, designed to receive LNG tankers between 65,000 to 216,000 cubic metres (Q- Flex), commissioned in 2013, has two full containments above ground LNG storage tanks. Petronet LNG underused 5 mtpa Kochi LNG terminal at just over 10 per cent last year.“With the commissioning of the GAIL pipeline, it would only take 2-3 weeks to distribute the natural gas from the Petronet LNG terminal, which used to take three months earlier,” an official said.