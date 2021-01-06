AICC leadership begins steps to appease Christian communities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The AICC leadership has started taking steps to appease the Christian communities following the setback in the local body elections. On Tuesday, AICC general secretary in charge of the state Tariq Anwar and one of the three secretaries deputed by the party high command, Ivan D’ Souza, called on Cardinal Baselios Cleemis of Syro-Malankara Catholic Church at the archbishop’s house at Pattom. They sought the cardinal’s support and urged him not to have apprehensions that the Muslim League would have more influence in the UDF than earlier.

The Congress high command feels that the League’s stand against the reservation for economically weaker sections in forward communities and the local-level adjustment hatched with the Welfare Party of India had caused anguish in the Christian communities, which resulted in UDF losing its traditional vote bank in the civic body elections, especially in central Travancore.

In the hour-long meeting with Cardinal Cleemis, the delegation sought his support in the assembly elections. After the meeting, Tariq Anwar told reporters that in the coming days, the AICC leaders will see all major religious leaders, including Christian bishops, in all districts. “The Congress is an inclusive party and our mission is to address all issues of the Christian community leaders,” said Anwar.