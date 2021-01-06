STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Customs asks Speaker’s staffer to appear on Wednesday



Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: K Ayyappan, additional private secretary to Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, failed to turn up for customs interrogation on Tuesday as part of the probe into smuggling of US dollars by the former finance head of UAE Consulate.Customs has issued a written notice to him to appear for interrogation on Wednesday. Customs had asked Ayyappan to appear at its office in Kochi for interrogation by 11am on Tuesday. “However, Ayyappan sent a message to the investigation officer that he will appear only if a written notice which has legal validity is issued for appearing for questioning. 

According to him, he did not receive any notice but only a phone call asking him to appear for questioning on Monday evening. The notice was sent via e-mail,” customs officials said. Customs officials had decided to issue a notice to Ayyappan after receiving key information from car drivers of UAE Consulate about his links with accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith P S.

According to sources, Ayyappan knew both the accused well. He also knew diplomats in the UAE Consulate who illegally carried foreign currencies beyond permitted limits while travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to UAE.

Customs is also looking to interrogate Speaker Sreeramakrishnan in the case. “There are a set of procedures to be completed before issuing a notice to the person of Speaker rank. The commencement of the budget session is another issue. After receiving all required approval, we will communicate with the Speaker himself before issuing a notice,” a customs official said.

