Gold smuggling: Asst protocol officer quizzed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The customs on Tuesday interrogated Assistant Protocol Officer M S Harikrishnan of the state protocol department as part of its probe into the gold smuggling case. Harikrishnan appeared at the customs office in Kochi at around 9am. He was summoned by the agency to verify whether the UAE Consulate had informed the state protocol department about the arrival of diplomatic cargo for availing duty free import. The probe had earlier revealed that no permission from the state protocol department was sought for importing cargo by the UAE Consulate.