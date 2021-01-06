STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala couple who died while resisting eviction had encroached on land: Tahsildar's report

The tahsildar's report said the four cents of land belong to Vasantha, adding that Rajan and his family had encroached on it one-and-a-half years ago.

Published: 06th January 2021 01:38 PM

fire

The couple died in a blaze during the eviction (Image used for representational purposes)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The disputed land where a couple had died in a blaze while resisiting eviction belongs to their neighbour Vasantha, stated the report by the Neyyattinkara tahsildar.

On Tuesday, the tahsildar submitted the report to the district collector Navjyot Khosa. According to the report, the four cents of land belong to Vasantha, adding that Rajan and his family had encroached on it one-and-a-half years ago.

The report ruled out the earlier claim that the property was poramboke land. The report further stated that Vasantha had bought the land from Sugandhi to whom the land was registered earlier. Vasantha had bought the land through a money transaction. However, the tahsildar also sought the government's help to verify that the transaction was legal. Meanwhile, the collector is yet to take action on the report.

Last week, the collector directed the Neyyattinkara tahsildar to verify the ownership of the disputed land where Rajan and Ambili, who succumbed to burns suffered during an immolation bid to prevent eviction, had been staying for the last one-and-a-half years.

The collector gave the instruction after neighbour Vasantha had claimed that the four cents of land belonging to her was encroached by the deceased couple one-and-a-half years ago. An allegation had come up that the disputed land was a poramboke property and had been bought by Vasantha illegally years ago. It was said that 70-year-old Vasantha had bought the piece of land which allegedly has a fake pattayam (title deed).

Earlier, jeweller Bobby Chemmannur had come forward to buy the property from Vasantha to gift it to the deceased couple's sons, Rahul and Renjith. Bobby had even handed over Rs 50,000 as advance amount to Vasantha.

At the same time, the police are yet to register a case against Vasantha and ASI Anilkumar, who allegedly tried to snatch the cigarette lighter from Rajan's hand which led to the fire that engulfed the couple.

The legal fight over the land and subsequent efforts of the police based on the Munsif court's order to evict Rajan and his family had culminated in the self-immolation of the two. Rajan and wife Ambili were admitted to the medical college hospital with severe burns on the body on December 22.

The couple had threatened to end their lives in a bid to prevent authorities from demolishing their hut at Pongil near Venpakal in Neyyattinkara. The fatal attempt occurred at noon when the court-appointed commission, along with police, reached the house to implement the order.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

