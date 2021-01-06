Liquor to cost Rs 45-100 more per bottle soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Liquor prices in the state will go up by Rs 45-Rs 100 per bottle from February 1.A director board meeting of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) has approved the proposal.“Liquor producing companies have been demanding a hike in prices for various brands for the past one-and-a-half years as prices of raw materials have gone up by 20-30%.

It is against this backdrop that the director board meeting approved the proposal for a 7% price hike for all types of liquor,” a Bevco official said.It will be the second price hike in the current financial year. The sales tax on liquor bottles was increased by 35% after Covid and subsequent lockdown caused a financial crunch for the state government.