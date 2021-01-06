Newborn found abandoned in Kollam, dies

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A newborn baby, who was found abandoned in Kollam, died at SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The baby was found abandoned in a pile of garbage at a yard near Uzhayikkod temple in Kalluvathukkal in the morning. On hearing his cries, nearby residents found the baby lying in a heap of dry leaves around 6.30am and informed the police, who took the boy to Paripally Medical College Hospital.

Hospital superintendent Dr Habeeb Nazim said, “The baby was suffering from breathing issues when he was brought here by the police, so we shifted him to the ICU and incubated him. In the afternoon, his condition started deteriorating and we shifted him to SAT Hospital for expert treatment in an ICU ambulance.” The body has been shifted to the mor tuary for postmor tem examination.