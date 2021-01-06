STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Quarantine over for UK returnees with new strain

So far, 41 UK returnees have tested Covid positive in the state, including the two cases reported on Tuesday.

Published: 06th January 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

People give nasal swab tests for COVID-19. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of identification of mutant variant of Covid-19 among six people, the state will follow the facility isolation protocol for new cases reported from passengers arriving from the United Kingdom when flight services resume.Though the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has directed states to quarantine people testing positive for the new strain of Covid-19 in single-rooms in hospitals, all returnees except one are under home isolation. The flight service between the UK and India is expected to resume on January 8, if the temporary ban is not extended.

So far, 41 UK returnees have tested Covid positive in the state, including the two cases reported on Tuesday. At the national level 20 more people were found to be positive for the new strain, in the tests conducted at the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium Labs, a consortium of 10 labs including NIV, on Tuesday.

Health officials said that the six people detected with new virus strain have completed their quarantine period. “All of them were asymptomatic. One person in Kozhikode is still in hospital,” said a senior officer.“The new isolation protocol will be effective only for new passengers.” Though the new virus strain is considered more contagious, its ability to transmit ceases after the quarantine period of 14 days.

Two passengers had arrived on December 13 and four people came on December 22. Their genome sequencing results came from National Institute of Virology, Pune, only on January 4. Contact tracing of passengers near the home proved to be easier as all the six have followed Covid-19 protocol and have observed home quarantine.

2 UK returnees test Covid positive, mutant strain to be confirmed
T’Puram: The state on Tuesday recorded 5,615 new cases and 4,922 recoveries. The deaths that were confirmed as due to the virus were 24. At the same time, two more UK returnees tested positive in the state. With this, a total of 41 UK returnees were tested positive for Covid-19 in the state. However, those who were found to be having the mutant strain were six. The newly-infected also include 44 health workers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UK returnees COVID 19 Quarantine
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp