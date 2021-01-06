Thwaha is my brother, says Alan Shuhaib

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: “Thwaha is not a co-accused, but my brother. The High Court cancelling his bail is painful,” responded Alan Shuhaib on Instagram. It was on Monday that the Kerala High Court set aside the bail of Thwaha Fasal but upheld that of Alan. The two were out on bail since September 11 after languishing in jail for 10 months. “It was Thwaha who informed me about the High Court order from his construction work site. I was in college.

We met last week in the local police station when we went there to sign the register,” he said. Twenty-year-old Alan is a law student at Palayad campus of Kannur University and Thwaha, a journalism student. After being released from jail, Alan went to resume his studies and Thwaha went to construction work to support his family.