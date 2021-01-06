Turkish company to invest Rs 100 crore in Kerala couple's spa business

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Baby Sutra -- a startup providing salon and spa service to pregnant women, new mothers and newborn -- has attracted nearly Rs 100 crore investment from an Ankara based trading company, said its Kasaragod-based founder couple Hafeez and Hajera Lahir Kudroli.

They said Metalex International Construction Group Trading Company, based in Ankara, has offered to invest $13.33 million for a 49% stake in the company.

The money would be used to open around 100 new salons across India, West Asia and Southeast Asia, said Hafeez.

Baby Sutra was started a year ago in Mangaluru.

Baby Sutra is all about promoting the emotional and physical well-being of mothers to be, moms and babies. They offer 360-degree services starting from pregnancy, extended up to post-pregnancy and then for your bundle of joy, striving to make Babysutra a unique and awe-inspiring experience.

Baby Sutra offers massages and water therapy to infants and spa and salon services to pregnant women and new mothers. As of now, it has one store at Koramangala in Bengaluru. "The new stores will come up in tier I and II cities," said Hafeez, who is from Cherkala in Kasaragod.