Assembly session from Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The budget session of the assembly will begin with the Governor’s policy address on Friday. Much to the relief of the government, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan issued his nod for the policy address -- approved by the cabinet -- to be read out by him before the assembly on the first day of the session. The session, expected to be the final one of the 14th assembly, is being held against the backdrop of a slew of political developments and hence, will be stormy.

With state polls barely months away, the Opposition will try to corner the ruling LDF on a slew of issue including the gold smuggling case, Bengaluru drug case and the KIIFB-CAG row. In view of the Customs serving notice on Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan’s personal staff, the UDF will also target the Speaker. The interim budget to be presented by Isaac on January 15 is expected to be pro-farmer, focusing on cooperatives in view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation.