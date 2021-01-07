STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Church sending clear warning to Congress, say political observers

‘Posturing by the Church substantiates CM’s claim that Cong plays second fiddle to League now’

Published: 07th January 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The opinion expressed by the Syro-Malabar Church’s Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese lays bare the concerns of the Christian community on the growing influence of the Muslim League in the UDF and buttresses Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement that the Congress has surrendered itself to the League, said pol i t ical analysts. They are of the view that the Church is adopting a pressure tactic for securing their interests even as it keeps all three options open as the state heads for the assembly elections in four months’ time.

The latest editorial in ‘Sathyadeepam’ weekly, the official mouthpiece of the archdiocese, did not spare a punch to the Congress-led UDF for the overwhelming influence of the League in the front’s political affairs. “It’s very difficult to read the Church’s exact political stand from the article. But one thing is clear: the situation is tough for the Congress which enjoyed the Church’s support traditionally and historically,” said Sebastian Paul, political observer and former MP.

Paul said the Church is highlighting the economic angle as the article has pointed out the disproportionate allocation of minority funds in the ratio of 80:20 to the Muslim community. J Prabhash, political analyst, however, pointed out that the Church has not changed its att i t u d e t owa r d s t h e Left. “Though LDF has changed its stance towards the Church, the latter is continuing the same stand it has taken since 1959, during the Liberation Struggle (Vimochana Samaram),” he said.

According to him, LDF has adopted a strategy of appeasing all communities and thereby winning the elections. The Church is applying pressure by citing the direct intervention by the prime minister in the Jacobite- Orthodox feud. “With this, they have pointed out that there is an alternative to UDF and LDF, which is NDA,” Prabash said.

“The Church has sent a clear message out to UDF through the editorial,” he said. The editorial cautioned that the ways in which the various political fronts would address the political insecurity of the Christian minorities would be decisive in the upcoming assembly polls. “A change in the political stance of Christian communities except Latin Catholics has happened.

But, it’s premature to say as to which front will benefit from this shift. BJP leaders are trying to exploit the situation. It’s for the first time the prime minister has directly intervened in the Church feud. A section of the community is moving towards BJP but one cannot say now that it will turn favourable for the saffron party in the upcoming poll,” said Paul.

Wake-up call

Loud and clear The latest editorial in ‘Sathyadeepam’ weekly, the official mouthpiece of the archdiocese, did not spare a punch to the Congress-led UDF for the overwhelming influence of Indian Union Muslim League in the front’s political affairs

Political commentators believe the Church is adopting a pressure tactic to secure its interests even as it keeps all three options open as the state heads for the assembly elections in four months’ time

The editorial cautioned that ways in which various political fronts will address the political insecurity of
Christian minorities will prove decisive in the upcoming assembly polls

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Syro-Malabar Church
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp