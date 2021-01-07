Economic Survey: Deadline extended until March 31

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has extended the deadline for the 7th Economic Survey for Kerala till March 31. Owing to public resistance, the survey has been derailed in the state and the National Statistic Office (NSO) could cover only 30 per cent of the survey, which was launched a year ago.

Earlier, TNIE had reported on the issues surrounding the Economic Survey in the state which is crucial for making welfare policies and earmarking funds for target groups based on their economic activity. NSO officials said many enumerators had faced harassment and quit the job fearing ill-treatment from the public.