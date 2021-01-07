Ex-Kerala minister and Congress leader KK Ramachandran no more

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Former minister and Congress leader KK Ramachandran passed away here in the wee hours of Thursday. He was 78

Popularly known as Ramachandran Master, he was the food and civil supplies minister in the A K Antony government during 1995-96 and health minister in the Oomman Chandy cabinet in 2004.

He represented Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta constituencies three times each.

After taking a leave from public life, he was living at his house at Kakkodi in Kozhikode.

His last breath was learned to be due to a cardiac issue while at a private hospital in the city.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala condoled the death of the former minister.