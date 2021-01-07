STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Insincere police officer is  a disgrace to the force: HC on Walayar case

Says the cops investigating heinous crimes should be scrupulously honest and committed to duties

Published: 07th January 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

File picture of the protest expressing solidarity with the deceased girls in Walayar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on the Kerala police over the faulty investigation in the Walayar sexual assault case, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday observed that an incompetent and insincere police officer is a disgrace to the entire police force. It is high time the political class and the bureaucratic executive understood that inexcusable flaws in the investigation into serious offences will only bring disrepute to the administrative setup, the court said.

HC observed the police officers investigating heinous crimes should be scrupulously honest and committed to their duties and responsibilities. “Level of integrity and capability expected of the police officers investigating offences against women and children, especially those under the POCSO Act, are very high. They should get proper legal training to understand the nuances of the law. Besides, they should properly instruct to gather scientific evidence in such cases.

More importantly, they should be sensitive to the emotions and sentiments of the victims, their family and society at large while investigating such grave crimes,” the Division Bench comprising Justice A Hariprasad and Justice M R Anitha observed. The initial part of the probe was utterly disgusting, the court said.  “Despite a reasonably good job by the DySP, the investigating officer, who was deputed to investigate these cases almost a week after the younger girl’s death, he could not gather any proper scientific evidence. Materials on record clearly indicate that the poor girls were living in an unsafe family environment. The court can visualise the predicament in which the unfortunate children could have been placed: whom to trust?” HC said.

The court added that it is high time the state government took serious steps to educate and sensitise station house officers to deal with such cases when they are reported directly to them. “Initial flaws may destabilise the whole case. It is a common experience that victims may most likely approach them at the first instance,” the court said. The Bench also flayed the trial judge and observed that he failed to perform a proactive role at the time of taking evidence. The then Sub Inspector of Walayar police station, who took over the investigation on January 14, 2017, also earned the HC’s wrath. At the time of the hearing, the prosecutors had submitted that if the SI had shown due diligence, at least the death of the second child could have been averted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Walayar sexual assault case Kerala police Kerala High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp