Kerala Speaker cites Assembly rules to justify his personal staff not appearing for Customs questioning

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Thursday said his prior permission should be obtained by Customs before questioning his personal staff in connection with a case relating to the smuggling of US dollars by the former staff of UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

Quoting Rule 165 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Assembly, Sreeramakrishnan said a legal process, civil or criminal, cannot be served within the precincts of the Assembly without obtaining the Speaker's permission. It does not specify that it applies to a member of the Assembly.

The Speaker said the rule applies to everyone within the Assembly precincts including the Assembly staff and mediapersons. Asked whether it was an attempt to scuttle the Customs probe, Sreeramakrishnan said the Legislature Secretariat has not blocked any investigation but rules need to be followed.

"No investigation will be blocked if it does not erode the credibility and integrity of the Assembly and the Legislature Secretariat and follows the rules and procedures," Sreeramakrishnan clarified. The Legislature Secretariat has only conveyed the rule to the agency, he added.

The Speaker said he does not fear any investigation. "I am ready to end my public life of 40 years if proved that I have taken any sort of bribe or committed any irregularities," he said.

Sreeramakrishnan added that a notice issued by the Opposition seeking removal of the Speaker will be taken up for discussion in the Assembly session that begins on Friday. Earlier, it was not taken up as the notice was not served 14 days prior to the convening of the session.

"This time, the notice has been given as per procedure and it will be taken up for discussion," Sreeramakrishnan said.