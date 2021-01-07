Kunju keen to bounce back, but evading probe: Vigilance
The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau informed the High Court that former minister V K Ebrahim Kunju is misusing his medical condition to avoid cooperating with the Palarivattom flyover case.
Published: 07th January 2021 05:33 AM | Last Updated: 07th January 2021 05:33 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau informed the High Court that former minister VK Ebrahim Kunju is misusing his medical condition to avoid cooperating with the Palarivattom flyover case. State attorney K V Sohan submitted that Kunju had sought the nod to endorse his signature in the nomination paper for the Kerala- Muslim Educational Association panel poll which showed his keenness to return to public life.