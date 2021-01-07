Police sabotaging probe into sexual abuse of 7-year-old boy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the Kerala High Court has come down heavily on the shoddy probe and trial conducted in the Walayar minor siblings sexual abuse and death case, investigation into the sexual abuse of a seven-year-old boy is being allegedly sabotaged by police to help the accused go scot free.

Despite a case (FIR No. 0589/2020) was registered on December 26 at Marad police station in Kozhikode under Pocso Act, the police have failed to initiate the process to probe the case and arrest the accused.

While an officer of Marad police station said they were yet to get the file details of the case which was first registered in Kasaba police station, the FIR clearly states that the case was registered at the Marad station based on the file details received from Kasaba police. As per the FIR, the minor boy was sexually abused by his mother’s brother at a house in Ernakulam and her house in Arakkinar, Kozhikode.

The shocking incident came to light when the boy was subjected to counselling after he refused to stay with his mother. It was during the counselling session by the psychologist on December 20 in Kochi that the child revealed the details. “Though the child informed his mother about the incident, he was threatened not to disclose it to anyone else,” said the child counsellor.