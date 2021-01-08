STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assembly session begins on Friday

The 22nd session of 14th Legislative Assembly will begin on Friday with the Governor’s policy address.

Published: 08th January 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala assembly house

Kerala assembly house. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 22nd session of 14th Legislative Assembly will begin on Friday with the Governor’s policy address. The budget for 2021-22 will be presented on January 15. Since the present government has only a few months’ tenure left, a vote on account for four months will be presented instead of full budget, said Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

Highlights of the session

Jan 8: Governor’s policy address
Jan 11: Obituary reference
Jan 12 -14: Discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address
Jan 15: Tabling of the final statement on supplementary demand for grants on the 2020-21 budget and presentation of the budget for 20201-21 and vote on account.
Jan 18 -20: General discussion on budget
Jan 21: Discussion on final supplementary demand for grants on the 2020-21 budget and voting.
Jan 22: Government business and private members’ business 
Jan 25: Discussion and voting on the vote on account
Jan 27: Government business and Fina-nce Appropriation (Vote On Account) Bill 
Jan 28:  Government business 

