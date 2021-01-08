Four more UK returnees test Covid positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four more UK returnees were tested positive for Covid-19 in the state on Thursday. At the same time, recoveries exceeded new cases on the day, with daily test positivity rate coming down to 8.33% from the 10 per cent mark on Wednesday.

While the state witnessed 5,638 recoveries, 5,051 people were tested positive for the viral disease. Twenty-five deaths were confirmed as due to Covid. The new cases include 4,489 through local transmission, while source of infection of 448 cases remain unknown. Of those who tested positive, 78 are returnees and 36 are health workers.