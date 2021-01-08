K Surendran tests positive for Covid

KOZHIKODE: BJP state president K Surendran has tested positive for Covid-19. He was admitted to a private hospital here on Thursday. After returning from New Delhi on January 3, Surendran developed fever but the Covid test result then was negative. Since the fever didn’t subside, he underwent another test and the result came positive.
