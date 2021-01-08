SPB media award for TNIE staffers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The New Indian Express (TNIE) Alappuzha principal correspondent Biju E Paul and Thiruvanamthapuram principal news photographer B P Deepu have been selected for the S P Balasubramaniyan Memorial Media Award, instituted by the Kalanidhi Centre for Indian Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust, Thiruvanantha-puram.

The award will be presented by Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman at a function to be held at Attukal Chaithanya Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram on January 14, said Kalanidhi chairperson Geetha Rajendran and jury member Ayilyam Unnikrishnan at a press conference here on Thursday.Manorama News news director Johny Lukose and Madhyamam Alappuzha bureau chief V R Rajmohan were also selected for the award.

A jury comprising poet Prabha Varma, Ayilyam Unnikrishnan, Dr M R Thamban and Dr Cherthala Govindankutty selected the winners. Prizes to the winners of various arts and music competitions organised in memory of SPB and Dakshinamoorthi would also be distributed at the function.