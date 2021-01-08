STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speaker says nod must to question his staffer. Not so, replies Customs

However, the speaker said no investigation will be blocked if it does not erode the credibility and integrity of the assembly and the legislature secretariat, and follows the rules and procedures.

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: Attempts by the customs to question Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan’s personal staff in a case relating to the smuggling of US currency has snowballed into a tussle between the state legislature secretariat and the central agency. While the speaker continues to insist that his permission is needed to serve a legal notice on a staffer in the assembly, customs has refuted it by saying it acted with the right intention. Customs has served a third notice on K Ayyappan, the speaker’s additional private secretary, and he is likely to to appear for questioning on Friday.

Legislature secretary S V Unnikrishnan Nair had shot off a letter to the customs superintendent stating that the speaker’s permission should be sought if a summons or warrant is issued to a staff of the legislative assembly. On Thursday, the speaker too justified his staffer evading the customs’ questioning by citing Rule 165 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the assembly.

Sreeramakrishnan said a legal process, civil or criminal, cannot be carried out within the assembly precincts without the speaker’s permission. He said the rule does not specify whether it applies only to a member of the assembly.

However, the speaker said no investigation will be blocked if it does not erode the credibility and integrity of the assembly and the legislature secretariat, and follows the rules and procedures. The legislature secretariat has only conveyed the rule to the agency, he added. 

The speaker said he does not fear any investigation. “I’m ready to end my public life of 40 years if proved that I have taken any sort of bribe or committed any irregularities,” he said.Meanwhile, the customs responded to the legislature secretariat by stating that Rules 161 to 165 have been incorporated to protect the majesty of the legislature and not to shield any guilty person or cover up any information being revealed to a competent legal authority pursuant to a legal mandate.

The customs said the summons for questioning was issued consciously through electronic mode without attempting physical service of summons, within the legislature complex.  “Any objection to such mode of service which is strictly within the spirit of Rule 165 is not countenanced from a responsible authority by attempting to stick to rigid literal interpretation, which is not envisaged under the rule,” the letter from customs said.The central agency said it was responding to the legislature secretary to keep the records straight and to protect the majesty of the institution of the legislature from being sullied through further misinformed gestures.

Consulate driver quizzed
Customs on Thursday interrogated  Anil Kumar, chauffeur of the UAE Consul-General. This was the second time in a week that the agency questioned him. 

Motion seeking ouster 
Sreeramakrishnan said that a notice issued by the Opposition seeking permission for a motion seeking his  removal will be considered in the assembly session. Earlier, the notice was not considered as it was not served 14 days prior. “This time, the notice has been given as per procedure and it’ll  be taken up for discussion,”  said Sreeramakrishnan.

  • anthony
    After Kangana Raut, the Central Agencies have become too Big for their shoes and are forgetting Basic Protocol that has to be maintained in a Federal Strucure leave aside simple curtosies to be followed in centre state relations.
    1 day ago reply
