Statewide Covid vaccine dry run on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will conduct its second Covid vaccine dry run on Friday. This time it is being conducted across the state. The mock drill that will be conducted at 46 health institutions — both public and private — will be from 9am to 11am and will be attended by 25 health workers from each institution.

Conducted as a prelude to the vaccination programme, the dry run is to ensure the operational feasibility and identify flaws in planning, implementation and reporting mechanisms chalked out for the same. The state had earlier conducted a similar exercise last Saturday at six centres.

“It doesn’t matter when the vaccine vials will arrive, the state is ready for vaccination programme. A total of 3, 51,457 people have registered. The registration process has been completed. Those registered include 1,67,084 from government and 1,84,373 from private sector,” said K K Shailaja, Health Minister.