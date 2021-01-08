STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Third-degree punishment caused death of Rajkumar

According to the report, the internal organs of Rajkumar suffered irreversible damage due to the horrendous torture he was subjected to for 72 hours.

Published: 08th January 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 06:03 AM

A report on custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu.

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Justice K Narayana Kurup, who was  appointed the inquiry commissioner by the state government to look into the custodial death of a 49-year-old man at the Nedumkandam police station, submitted his report on Thursday. The findings categorically stated the death had occurred due to ‘complications arising out of multiple blunt injuries characteristic of physical torture’.

The jurist submitted the 160-page report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with a special request to implement the proposed reforms contained in it at the earliest so that such incidents do not recur.The report gives a chilling account of how Rajkumar, accused of chit fund fraud, was subjected to third-degree punishment to get him to reveal where he had stashed away the depositors’ money. According to the report, the internal organs of Rajkumar suffered irreversible damage due to the horrendous torture he was subjected to for 72 hours.

“He was lying on the floor and the officers pounded him. They slapped, kicked and spreadeagled him. This was done just to make him disclose details of the money he supposedly had with him,” Kurup told TNIE. The jurist said due to severe beating, myoglobin from the contusions piled up in Rajkumar’s kidney, which resulted in them ceasing to function. Due to the fluid collection, there was pulmonary oedema and the lungs collapsed. Then the heart and multiple organs failed. “The torture was so severe that Rajkumar put on an extra 8kg in five days,” Kurup revealed.

The report said the first autopsy was botched which attributed pneumonia as cause for the death. “I had an intuition that it was not pneumonia.” said Kurup, who then formed a three-member panel of forensic experts and conducted a re-postmortem. “From exhumation of the body to autopsy, I closely followed the entire exercise. I wanted to have a ringside view,” he said. The efforts paid off as 21 contusions that were missing in the first autopsy report were spotted during the second exercise.

Even the commission could not escape police intimidation. Kurup said the first visit passed off peacefully, but he encountered some intimidation during his final visit. “During my first visit, they were extra decent. But when I went there before compiling the report, they did a volte-face. The police officers I had met were replaced by new ones,”  he said.

The report contains damning evidence of collective failure on part of the police and doctors conducting medical examination, etc and  remedial measures for addressing them. Kurup said he did not want to reveal the contents of the report, but added that the systemic failings have been pointed out in his study.
“I requested the CM to act on the report at the earliest. Because custodial torture is the worst form of violence.”

