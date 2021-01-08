STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Walayar girls’ kin petition CMO for CBI investigation

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said he will discuss the case with experts, including the Director General of Prosecution.

Published: 08th January 2021 05:52 AM

Swapna Suresh

File picture of the protest expressing solidarity with the deceased girls in Walayar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the state police await expert legal suggestions on what to do with Walayar case, the state government does not seem to be against a reinvestigation by the CBI as demanded by the parents of the two Dalit girls who were found dead under mysterious circumstances after being sexually assaulted.

The girls’ parents visited the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Thursday and submitted their petition seeking a reprobe by CBI. Sources said the government, in principle, is not opposed to the plea. However, this can only be done with the trial court’s nod.

The parents had been vociferous in their complaint against a shoddy investigation by the state police and felt that the probe did not provide justice to their children, who were found hanging in separate incidents. The autopsies revealed that they were sexually abused. The local police had said the girls committed suicide due to intolerable sexual assault by the accused. The Pocso Court in Palakkad had acquitted the four accused, which led to an outcry. The High Court order that quashed this verdict has given scope for the agencies to go for a reinvestigation.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said he will discuss the case with experts, including the Director General of Prosecution. “By next week we will have a decision on the way forward,” he said.

The girls’ mother said they want an HC-monitored CBI probe. “The government says that it is with us, but its actions suggest otherwise. It should first take action against the cops who derailed the probe,” she said.

