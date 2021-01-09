STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Chennithala: Governor, speaker have made democracy meaningless

When UDF leaders resorted to sloganeering, Khan urged them to let him perform his Constitutional duty.

Published: 09th January 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

UDF MLAs demonstrating outside the assembly after boycotting the governor’s policy address on Friday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF boycotted Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s policy address on Friday and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. When UDF leaders resorted to sloganeering, Khan urged them to let him perform his Constitutional duty.

However, the Opposition members walked out after Khan resumed his address. “The speaker is facing allegations of dollar and gold smuggling, which is a first in the state’s history. He is presiding over a session where a corrupt government’s policy is being read out by the governor. The government and the speaker have made democracy meaningless,” Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala told mediapersons outside the assembly. The UDF members then staged a sit-in at the entrance.  

“The speaker and the CM are an ideal match. On one hand is a corrupt government and on the other is a speaker who has made the assembly a centre of corruption. The policy address aims to cheat people. Hollow promises are this government’s hallmark,” he said. Chennithala said Sreeramakrishnan was sabotaging the probe into the gold smuggling case.

He also wondered how the speaker’s personal staffer enjoyed the same immunity as MLAs. The speaker’s assistant private secretary appeared before the Customs after all attempts to escape the grilling failed, he said. Training his guns on Khan, Chennithala said, “The governor said he had to execute his Constitutional duty. In fact, it was his convenient refusal from justifying the government.

We would like to inform the governor that we were executing our responsibility and the right to express people’s displeasure against this government,” he said. Meanwhile, Sreeramakrishnan said he was enjoying the fuss made by the Opposition. He also said the initial refusal to send his staffer for interrogation by the Customs had a valid reason. “He is an important officer. There were practical difficulties in sending him on the eve of the session’s start,” he told reporters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp