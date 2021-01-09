CPM defends speaker, says Central agencies targeting Left govt in view of Assembly polls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming to the defence of Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, whose office is currently under the scanner of Central law enforcement agencies, the CPM leadership on Friday alleged that the agencies were being used as pawns by vested interests in view of the coming assembly elections. The CPM state secretariat also decided to take the matter up as a major political issue at the national level.

“The agencies are operating like BJP’s political pawns. They are trying to bypass the elected government in the state and operate like a parallel administration to help boost the Opposition. CPM has decided to expose such a move at the national level,” CPM state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan told reporters.

He alleged that the agencies were indulging in anti-Left campaigns in the state.

“However with the local body election results, it has become evident that people are not falling for such political gimmicks against the Left. The agencies are coming out with cooked-up stories on a daily basis and leaking them to the media. They are enacting an already prepared script that will be used in many similar dramas till the elections.

The agencies are functioning as if the law does not apply to them,” Vijayaraghavan alleged. He said the National Investigation Agency had failed to identify the real culprits of the gold smuggling case. “Union Minister V Muraleedharan has been coming up with so much information on gold smuggling. Yet, the agencies have not tried to collect evidence from him,” he said.