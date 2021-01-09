Jose K Mani resigns from Rajya Sabha, likely to contest Kerala Assembly elections

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani on Saturday resigned from the Rajya Sabha. Jose had earlier announced that he would relinquish his Rajya Sabha membership while joining the LDF in October 2020 as he was elected on a UDF ticket.

However, Jose’s resignation got delayed owing to his legal battle with the rival Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph for the title and symbol of KC (M).

After the Kerala High Court pronounced an order in favour of Jose recently, he decided to tender his resignation. Jose handed over the resignation letter to the Vice President.

Speculation is rife that Jose would contest from Pala or Kaduthuruthi in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the LDF would give the vacant post in the Rajya Sabha to the KC (M) itself. The KC (M) will then take a decision on sending a new member to the Rajya Sabha.