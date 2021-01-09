Over 8 lakh tested Covid positive till date in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state which reported the first Covid-19 case in the country in January last year has crossed the 8-lakh mark in total number of people tested positive for the pandemic.

With 5,142 new cases reporting on Friday, the state became the fifth in the country to achieve the dubious record. Maharashtra continued to top the list with over 19.5 lakh cases while states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh crossed the 8-lakh mark a few months ago.

The state recorded 23 deaths taking the total toll to 3,257 and it continued to keep the low fatality rate among the four states mentioned above. There were 5,325 recoveries on Friday and, so far, 7,33,384 have recovered. The state continues to have a high test positivity rate (an indicator of spread of infection) when compared to the national average. It reported a TPR of 8.6% on Friday.

Meanwhile, a high-level Central team led by Dr S K Singh of NCDC arrived to assist the state in reducing the daily cases. The team will meet Health Minister K K Shailaja on Monday.

Direct/postal ballot for Covid patients, quarantined persons

T’Puram: Covid patients and those in quarantine will be given the option of either voting at the polling station wearing PPE kits or through a postal vote in the upcoming assembly elections. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting attended by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena, Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade and other senior officials.

Senior citizens above 80 years of age and differently-abled people can also opt for postal ballot. A detailed set of guidelines has been brought out on Covid protocol to be followed for the upcoming assembly election, he added. The Health Department has been directed to evolve a detailed plan of action based on the guidelines. As per the action plan, District Medical Officers will be appointed as state-level nodal officers. The CEO has also directed that nodal officers be appointed at the constituency level and booth level as well.