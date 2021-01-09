Proof not established in Abhaya case, bid to satisfy public thinking: Bishop’s Council

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council (KCBC), in the editorial of its newly launched news portal, KCBC News, has said the investigation officers had failed to establish evidence in Sr Abhaya murder case.

“Kerala waited for 28 years for justice in Sr Abhaya case. From the day of her demise, the Church believed that it was a murder and facilitated an investigation on those lines. However, now it is starting to become clear that the investigating officers were unable to establish the evidence to prove the allegations against the accused.

The sad ending to the 28-year-long wait was that the investigation was able to satisfy only an artificially developed public thinking,” the editorial said. In the editorial, Fr Jacob Palaikappilly, KCBC deputy secretary-general, says the question whether Sr Abhaya got justice was still relevant. The editorial also refers to the High Court ruling against the trial court in the case of Walayar girls.

“The awareness that such judges are there in higher courts to speak for the unfortunate victims and their families evoke hope. Let the time come soon when the unfortunate girls and parents of Walayar receive justice,” the editorial said.

It further said the media trial in cases which are under trial are causing human rights violation of victims as well as the accused. Sr Abhaya, 21, was found dead in the well of St Pius X Convent in Kottayam on March 27, 1992.