Suspicious Kerala man guns down wife in front of minor son and then hangs himself

On Friday, Vijayan and Baby came to Adhur police station. He accused her of being on the phone always and said she was having an affair. She denied it and asked cops to ensure he didn't assault her.

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

The bullet from the single-barrel rifle pierced through Baby's head, killing her instantly (Image for representational purpose only)

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: A day after a couple approached the Adhur police to resolve their dispute, the man shot dead his wife and ended his life, said an officer.

Vijayan (40) of Vadakkekara at Kanathur in Muliyar panchayat shot dead his wife Baby (35) at close range using a country-made gun and then hanged himself in their neighbour's rubber plantation, said Adhur sub-inspector Rathnakaran E.

The couple's six-year-old son Abhishek saw his father shooting his mother, said the officer. The bullet from the single-barrel rifle pierced through Baby's head, killing her instantly.

The incident happened at 11.50 am on Saturday, he said. "The son ran out to the neighbour's house and told them that his father killed his mother," Ratnakaran said.

At the same time, another woman from the neighbourhood rushed to the couple's house hearing the gunshot. The woman told police that Vijayan was at home when she reached there. "Baby was lying in a pool of blood and Vijayan threatened to kill the woman too. But he left the house and ended his life," said the sub-inspector, who took the woman's statement. The police suspect Vijayan was drunk.

Vijayan married Baby of Kundumkuzhy seven years ago and shifted to his native place at Kanathur. The family built a house in a Scheduled Caste colony at Vadakkekara and shifted there around one-and-a-half years ago.

Vijayan, who worked as a coconut and arecanut plucker, suspected Baby was having an extramarital affair, and he used to often assault her, said the sub-inspector.

On Friday, Vijayan and Baby came to Adhur police station. He accused her of being on the phone always and said she was having an affair. Baby denied it and asked the police to ensure Vijayan did not assault her.

The police asked the couple to return to the station at 10 am on Saturday.

