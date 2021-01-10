Boy to undergo medical test; mother’s kin cry foul

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The minor boy, who is suspected to have been sexually abused by his mother, will be subjected to a medical examination, the police have said. The 37-year-old woman hailing from Vakkom here is under judicial custody now.

On Saturday, the woman’s family claimed that her estranged husband compelled the boy to give a false statement. “He used to abuse my daughter physically and mentally often, even during pregnancy period and afterwards. She came back to our home unable to bear his torture. Later, he had threatened that he would trap her in a police case,” said the woman’s mother.

She said her daughter’s husband was exacting vengeance for filing a court case against him. The woman’s petition said her husband remarried without obtaining a legal divorce. Also he should be asked to pay alimony.

The couple’s youngest son who lived with his mother also seconded this claim. He told reporters that he and his mother were frequently assaulted by the father. Father used to threaten that mother will be jailed. Father would have beaten up the elder brother to give the false statement, he said.Investigation officer Vinod V, sub-inspector of Kadakkavoor police station, said that he would check the veracity of the younger boy’s complaint.

“Counsellors of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) will be asked to record the statement of the younger boy once again. In fact, the counsellors had earlier spoken to him. But he did not tell this then,” he told TNIE.

He said the case was registered against the mother after all due procedures which suggested the victim’s complaint on sexual abuse was genuine. “They included a counselling session with the victim by experts. That was spread over 10 days. Now, a medical examination will be conducted on the victim. A medical board will do it,” he said.

As per the first information report, the alleged incident took place in 2018. The couple had four children - three boys aged 17, 14 and 11 and a six-year-old girl. The fourteen-year-old boy, the said victim, his elder brother and sister are living with their father.