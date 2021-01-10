STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central team to hold high-level meeting 

Of the fresh cases, 4,988 contracted the infection through local transmission, while the sources of infection of 435 patients remain unknown.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central team visiting Kerala to assess the Covid-19 situation will hold a high-level meeting with the state health officials in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The team led by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) director Dr S K Singh was sent to the state as the Union Health Ministry is of the assessment that Kerala is “reporting very high daily new Covid cases since the past many days”. On Saturday, the state recorded 5,528 fresh cases and 5,424 recoveries.

Of the fresh cases, 4,988 contracted the infection through local transmission, while the sources of infection of 435 patients remain unknown. The Centre had last Wednesday appointed a team to review the public health interventions in the management of Covid-19 by the state government. The team which arrived here on Friday visited Kottayam and Alappuzha districts. The team, which held a meeting with respective district officials, not only discussed about the Covid situation but also assessed avian influenza outbreak. The avian flu outbreak is likely to be a topic of discussion during Monday’s meet.

