Chandy, Chennithala extend ‘olive branch’ to Christian community

Undertaken at behest of KPCC leadership, duo wants to do it away from glare of media.

Published: 10th January 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy have initiated steps to woo the Christian community back to the UDF fold and also to end the standoff between the rival Jacobite and Orthodox factions of the Malankara Church. Though this is being undertaken at the behest of the KPCC leadership, the duo wants to do it away from the glare of media. 

The two leaders were on Friday huddled with Latin Archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram M Soosapakiyam at the Bishop’s House in Vellayambalam. A source at the Bishop’s House confirmed to TNIE that both Chennithala and Oommen Chandy held parleys with Soosapakiyam. On New Year eve, the two senior Congressmen were closeted with Cardinal Baselios Cleemis of Syro-Malankara Catholic Church at the Archbishop’s House at Pattom. 

With just under two months left for notification to be issued for assembly elections, they are seeking the support of the Christian communities. It is believed that the Catholic Church gave them a piece of its mind on what had alienated them  from the UDF in the civic body elections. The UDF camp was feeling the heat since they were convinced that the traditional Christian vote bank had ditched them. With the AICC also taking an active role in patching up with the various Christian missions in the state after it was inundated by requests from state Congress leaders to extend an ‘olive branch’ to the Christian communities. 

At the KPCC meeting held at Indira Bhavan in the presence of Tariq Anwar, AICC general secretary in-charge of the state,  general secretary Jaison Joseph had voiced concern about the CPM and the BJP deriving ‘political mileage’ out of the church row while leaving the UDF out in the cold. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has taken the line that senior leaders ‘ alone should address the Church row going back several decades’ due to its sensitive nature.

“The CPM and BJP’s agenda is to get the warring factions to maintain a status quo so that the votes get split. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai are trying to cash in on the situation by putting on the garb of intermediaries. But  their concerns are not genuine,” a KPCC office-bearer told TNIE.But neither Chandy nor Chennithala is keen to confirm that they will be holding talks with Christian bishops, including the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church head Baselios Marthoma Paulose II and the Metropolitan trustee of Jacobite Syrian Christian Church, Bishop Joseph Mar Gregorios. 

Chandy told TNIE that only when the two factions agree to sit together can the Congress leaders broker mediatory talks and currently the ball is in the government’s court. However, Chennithala told TNIE that they are adopting a ‘wait and watch policy’ as currently only the government can take up the issue. It is  learnt that the duo is looking for a ‘favourable formula’ to bring the clergy to the negotiating table for finding an amicable solution to the vexatious issue. 

