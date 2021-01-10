K M Shaji hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Azhikode MLA and IUML leader KM Shaji has been admitted to a hospital here following cardiac arrest. The 49-year-old MLA underwent an angioplasty and his condition is stated to be stable. In the Covid test which was conducted before treatment, Shaji tested positive.

A close associate of the MLA said that the latter collapsed around 11.30pm on Friday and was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Edakkad in Kozhikode. “Three blocks were detected in the diagnosis and doctors suggested an angioplasty. Before conducting angioplasty, there was an antigen test for Covid-19 and Shaji’s result turned positive. He didn’t have any symptoms of Covid earlier. At present his condition is stable,” said the source. Shaji was grilled by the Vigilance on Thursday in connection with a bribery case.