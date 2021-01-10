‘Nagaland co has no right to sell lottery tickets here’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government submitted before the High Court that the finding of the single judge that Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Ltd, a company engaged in the marketing and sale of lottery tickets in Nagaland, had every right to sell tickets to raffles organised by Nagaland government in Kerala was wrong.

The state made the submission in its appeal filed with the HC seeking to quash the single judge’s order. The judge had restricted the state government from interfering with the marketing and sale of lottery tickets of Nagaland in the state.

According to the state, the single judge failed to appreciate that the commodity ‘lottery’ is a good which attracts tax liability on every supply, ever since the introduction of GST Act and Rules, and that the chances of tax evasion was higher.