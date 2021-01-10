STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nod for ayurveda centres, spas to bolster tourism

The Director of Tourism had also recommended opening of spas and ayurveda centres as the state is predominantly a leisure and wellness destination.

Published: 10th January 2021

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Considering the warm response from domestic tourists following the opening of tourist destinations in the state after lockdown, the state government has given nod to open ayurveda centres and spas. A government order permitting the opening of ayurveda centres and spas was issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta on Friday.

The Confederation of Kerala Tourism Industry and Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India had requested the government to allow opening of ayurveda centres and spas following the demand from tourists as it would help overcome the crisis being faced by tourism industry.

The Director of Tourism had also recommended opening of spas and ayurveda centres as the state is predominantly a leisure and wellness destination.

“Government has examined the matter in detail and is pleased to allow reopening and operation of spas and ayurveda centres in the state subject to strict compliance with Covid protocol. Hotels and resorts will abide by all government guidelines and adhere to the highest level of hygiene and safety related to the health of all stakeholders involved,” stated the order.

According to a tourism official, even though tourist destinations, including beaches and hill destinations are witnessing a rush since December, the revenue generation heavily relies on the arrival of foreign tourists.

“We hope that foreign tourists will start arriving at least by the second or third quarter of the calendar year. Ayurveda tourism of Kerala is popular among foreign tourists. With the opening of ayurveda centres, we will be able to get more bookings from foreign tourists. Ayurveda tourism has high demand among tourists coming from other states also,” he said.

In Kerala, mostly luxurious hotels and resorts provide spas and ayurveda centres. There are also several independent ayurveda centres. Ayurveda hospitals also get bookings from medical tourists coming from abroad. 

