Social Policing Division to be set up to oversee welfare schemes

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a move aimed at taking community policing initiative to a new level and connecting more with people, Kerala Police is setting up a Social Policing Directorate in the state to give more impetus to various people-friendly projects.

Kerala government has issued an order on December 24 sanctioning a proposal submitted by State Police Chief Loknath Behera for opening a Social Policing Division and Directorate for proper supervision, coordination and guidance of all socially relevant schemes under police department. As per the proposal, apart from a social policing directorate at the state-level, there will be a social policing division in each police station to oversee the implementation of different welfare measures for the people.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera told TNIE that the police have been handling a lot of welfare schemes and projects for the people mainly for safety of women, senior citizens and children. “The community policing project has entrusted the police department with various welfare schemes for the people. The department has been implementing these schemes and projects for quite some time. Considering the magnitude of the work that is going on for implementation of the schemes, we need to have a separate wing and decided to put in place a Social Policing Directorate which will oversee all works related to the schemes,” Behera said adding that a Standard Operating Procedure will soon be finalised for the division.

“Through the Social Policing Division, police department will also start collecting feedback from people on their experience with the police. People approach police stations for various requirements. We aim to collect their feedback on their experience,” Behera added.