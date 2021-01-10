VS Achuthanandan to quit as panel chairman, leaves official house

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former chief minister V S Achuthanandan is set to leave the post of Administrative Reforms Commission chairman due to health reasons.The commission’s tenure runs concurrently with the current assembly.

Ahead of stepping down, Achuthanandan on Friday moved from Kowdiar House, his official residence, to Velikkakath, the house of his son V A Arun Kumar at Barto Hill in the state capital. The commission has so far filed eight reports before the state government. Achuthanandan is likely to step down once the remaining five reports are submitted.“VS wants to finish off the remaining work quickly. It may take two weeks,” an official working with the panel said.

C P Nair and Neela Gangadharan are the other members of the panel while Sheela Thomas is the member secretary.Achuthanandan is one of the founder leaders of the CPM. The 97-year-old has not been active for sometime now due to age-related ailments. He had suffered a minor stroke last year.Achuthanandan has been one of the major crowd pullers for the Left front including in the 2016 assembly polls. He did not campaign during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which the Left front suffered a major setback. He is quite unlikely to contest the assembly polls again.