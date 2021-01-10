Work on pilgrim centre to be over before February 28

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The construction of the pilgrim tourism and amenity centre at Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva temple will be completed before February 28, said Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

The minister was speaking at a review meeting of various department heads at Thiruvairanikulam on Saturday. Kadakampally, who reviewed the progress of the work, directed the officials to expedite the works to complete it on time.

The tourism department is constructing the pilgrim centre as part of providing basic amenities at pilgrim centres. The centre will have dormitory, dining hall and facility for pilgrims to rest.

The project was inaugurated by Kadakampally Surendran on January 19, 2020, and the tourism department had sanctioned `4 crore for the first phase. The pilgrim centre will be developed into a halting place or edathavalam for Sabarimala pilgrims.

Nadathurappu festival concludes

The 12-day-long Nadathurappu festival of Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva temple concluded on Saturday. The sanctum sanctorum of Parvathi Devi at the temple opens only for 12 days a year. This year’s festival started on December 29 and concluded on Saturday with traditional rituals. The festival was conducted adhering to Covid protocols. Kadakampally Surendran, who visited the temple on Saturday, expressed satisfaction over the precautions taken to ensure social distancing. The temple trust has decided to improve the online booking facility for next year’s festival which will start on December 19, 2021.