Chandy, Chennithala begin troubleshooting for UDF

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With pressure mounting on the KPCC for introducing a change in its style of functioning in view of local body poll debacle, the party under the aegis of senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala has commenced troubleshooting in UDF.

As part of this, Chandy and Chennithala have launched steps to regain the confidence of UDF’s conventional vote base by addressing the concerns raised by various communities, while the Congress leadership has initiated steps to strengthen the party from the grassroots.

After a brief period of dormancy, Chandy has come to the forefront to lead the revival initiatives with Chennithala on the AICC’s directives.

The two leaders recently met Changanassery archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam, Knanaya Catholic Kottayam archbishop Mar Mathew Moolakkattu and Pala bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangattu, and held discussions.“Taking into account the concerns raised by various communities, especially the Catholic Church, the party has taken steps to address their issues. The two senior leaders will meet other bishops and heads of various communities in the coming days to strengthen the party’s relations with them,” said a party insider.

Earlier, IUML leaders P K Kunhalikutty and M K Muneer had taken an appointment to meet the Changanassery archbishop. However, the Congress asked them to postpone the meet until its leaders met the Church heads. Congress insiders said the IUML leaders’ meet would create a feeling that the party has taken up the UDF’s mantle. It is learnt that NSS too had turned down Kunhalikutty’s request for a meeting. The NSS is unhappy with IUML’s stand on the implementation of the 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in forward communities.

“Let IUML change its stance. After that we will meet them,” said a source in NSS. The UDF’s decision to tie-up with the Welfare Party in the recent polls also prompted various Hindu groups and the Church to swing away from the front. Chandy and Chennithala, it is said, would discuss all these issues during the meetings with them. The Congress has also commenced revamping of grassroots committees. “Revamping of booth-level committees will be completed by January 26. Changes will be brought at mandalam and block levels wherever needed,” said a Congress leader.