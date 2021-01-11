CPM leader threatens cops in public, kicks up controversy

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The video of a CPM local leader threatening Chombala police has gone viral on social media, kicking up a controversy.

Dayanandan, CPM Onchiyam area committee member, is seen threatening to handcuff the police in a speech at Kunjipally in connection with the arrest of two DYFI workers near the AEO office in Chombala on January 1.

The controversy started after the police questioned around 15 people near the AEO office at 11.50 pm on New Year’s Eve for partying in public when the Covid-19 restrictions were in place.

“The group included some political party members. The police questioned them and asked them to vacate the place as a part of our duty. The attempt ended in a minor clash between the police and the group. On January 1, the police arrested Hemanth and Sujith, two DYFI members who were in the group, for interrupting the officers in their duty. When we went to arrest them again, the local youths tried to attack us,” said Prashobh, sub-inspector, Chombala police station.

Criticising the action, Dayanandan threatened the police at a public meeting and demonstration in Kunjipally the next day. He warned that police officers would be handcuffed if they played with the party. He called out the officials of Chombala station by name. The CPM alleges that the leaders were arrested for no reason.