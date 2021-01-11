Do's to keep post-Covid complications at bay

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While Kerala’s present Covid-19 recovery rate of 90.85 % is a matter of relief, the spate of post-Covid complications being reported from across the state is proving a dampener to the Health Department.

Many people have been complaining of several post-Covid issues -- ranging from mild to severe -- weeks after recovering from the viral infection.

Experts in the field have listed out a set of ‘must dos’, which, if diligently followed, can bring considerable relief to recovered patients in their post-Covid battle.

Symptoms of post-Covid complications vary from person to person and in some cases, these may linger on for weeks to months.

The nature of these complications has been observed to depend on the severity of the Covid-19 infection.

“Ever since home treatment for Covid began, we have seen an increase in the number of patients arriving at post-Covid clinics. Four to five patients come in on a daily basis. In some, the complications may persist for one to two months, but this is mostly in the case of patients affected with severe pneumonia or comorbidities.

"We always recommend Covid patients to be cautious for the first few weeks after being discharged from the hospital. In case of those with comorbidities, we recommend a follow-up 10 days after discharge. If serious symptoms persist, they are advised to consult a post-Covid clinic or physician,” said Dr Praveen Valsalan, a pulmonologist in Kochi.

According to doctors, breathing difficulty, fatigue, sleep disorders, joint pain and mental instability are common symptoms seen among patients turning up at the post-Covid clinics.

People with comorbidities, including stroke, severe pneumonia, cardiac issues and cancer, must undergo frequent follow-ups.

Simple ways to restore complete health after the wear and tear of a Covid-19 infection include taking adequate rest, sleeping, following a nutritious diet with lots of proteins, and regular light exercising.

“The oxygen level in the blood can be monitored using an oximeter and any reduction is a cause for concern. Be alert for any other symptoms as well. Sleeping is essential as it will help in healing,” said Dr Praveen. Experts said the jury is still out on the prevalence of post-Covid complications among patients. While some studies show that only 10 per cent of patients develop post-Covid syndrome, others have established that 70 per cent of those recovered experience persistent symptoms in one form or the other.

“Since the complications vary, we cannot say exactly who would be affected, and for how long they would exhibit post-Covid symptoms. Those above 40 years of age and those with existing comorbidities, who were affected with severe pneumonia or other complications during Covid treatment, are under the risk of post-Covid syndrome,” said a doctor with a government hospital.

Stay one step ahead