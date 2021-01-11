Ernakulam district reports 650 new COVID cases, 718 recoveries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Friday reported 650 new Covid cases, of which, 577 got infected through local transmission. Seven healthcare workers and two migrant labourers also tested positive. According to the health officials, the sources of infection of 63 people could not be traced.

Meanwhile, 718 patients recovered from the disease on the day. A total of 8,990 patients are currently undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. Multiple cases were reported from places including Thrikkakkara, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, Edappally, Tripunithura, Kanjoor, Muvattupuzha, Kalamassery. Choornikkakara, Kunnathunad, Kizhakambalam, Kadungaloor and Piravom.